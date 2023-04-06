Rep: Two schools in Bukit Assek damaged by yesterday’s storm need urgent repairs

SIBU (April 6): Two schools in the Bukit Assek state constituency here were damaged by last night’s heavy rain and strong winds, said its assemblyman Joseph Chieng.

He revealed that the two schools were SMK Sacred Heart and SMK Methodist, with the former being the more serious of the two.

“So far so good as only two schools reported that they need repairing,” Chieng told reporters, after visiting the damaged building in SMK Sacred Heart here today.

According to the Sacred Heart Secondary School Board of Management, seven blocks of the school buildings were affected by last night’s storm.

On this, Chieng opined that those with minor damages would need to be repaired as soon as possible so as to avoid disrupting the school activities.

He pointed out that for major repairing works, this would require some planning.

“This is a mission school, we might (need) funding from Unifor (Unit for Other Religions) because I am afraid this may be massive repairs which will cost a lot of money,” he said.

Heavy rain and strong winds wreak havoc in Sibu town yesterday evening, leaving a trail of destruction, flooding several areas, and uprooting trees.