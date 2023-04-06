SEB gradually restores power to Sibu homes affected by freak storm

SIBU (April 6): Sarawak Energy Bhd (SEB) is carrying out gradual restoration of power to houses affected by last night’s freak storm here.

Sibu Divisional Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) chairman, Wong Hee Sieng, said most of the affected areas have their power restored already.

“SEB has informed us that they are still doing gradual restoration (of power) – most of the places, the main (power at) all high tension cable has been restored,” he said, adding that other places to be fully restored by tomorrow morning.

Wong, who is also Sibu Resident, told reporters this, after chairing the SDDMC meeting here today.

He also revealed that no evacuation centers here have been open thus far following the aftermath of last night’s storm.

He, however, believed some of the affected residents might be putting up temporarily with friends or relatives due to damages to their homes.

“I think last night, quite a number of government institutions and also private residentials were affected, especially the roofing, but to different extent in every place.

“I think the most serious one happened in Pelawan state constituency area. Of course, it also happened in Bukit Assek state constituency and some in Nangka state constituency area, but I think the most serious one will be in Pelawan,” said Wong.

Asked on the extent of damage caused by the storm, he said that it was still being evaluated as reports are still coming in.

“Today’s meeting is more to coordinate inter-agencies (federal and state) and for us, the way forward and what are the government assistance for example, like Welfare (Department) have their own assistance, District Office’s side under ‘bencana’ (disaster), we also have certain assistance.

“We just want to coordinate so that we have our YB (elected representatives) here with (us), they understand (the situation). And of course, we will make a proposal to the higher level on what to do,” he said.

Wong recalled that last night, he gave the directive to prioritise in ensuring there were no casualties or loss of human lives, if there was any accident.

“Also, our priority last night is to clear all the uprooted trees that fell on the roads so that they do not cause inconvenience to the many road users.

“Most of the roads today, I think, have been cleared already,” he said.

Asked on the exact number of residents affected, he said SDDMC are still gathering the data.

“So far, we don’t have (the exact figure) because they are of different degrees of damage. We have certain figures but yet to have the exact figure,” he said.

Asked what might have triggered last night’s strong winds, he said according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department, it was monsoon transmission, which rarely happened.

Towards this end, he said all total losses and number of affected residents will be revealed later, as SDDMC will submit a report to Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

Asked if school sessions here were still running, he said: “So far, schools are operating as usual.

“But for federal institutions, whatever, damages, they have to report to their own ministry. For example, like the schools, they have to report to the Education Ministry.”

Separately, when contacted, Sibu MP Oscar Ling, noted there are still many areas that do not have power supply, which is likely to be restored latest by tomorrow.