Security will continue to be strengthened – Hajiji

KOTA KINABALU (April 6): Security in Sabah will continue to be strengthened to ensure the people can carry out their economic and social activities in peace and prosperity, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor.

He said public safety will not only have an impact on a safer environment, but will also increase the confidence of foreign investors to carry out economic activities in the state.

“The peace that we have achieved will enable the Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) development agenda to be implemented properly,” he said at the handing over of Raya cookies to security forces and health officers in conjunction with the 2023 Hari Raya Aidilfitri at Menara Kinabalu here on Thursday.

Hajiji said the services and sacrifices made by the security forces and health workers, who risk their lives and safety in their work will always be remembered.

Hajiji also reminded the people to continue to exercise self-control to avoid contracting Covid-19 following the Health Ministry’s detection of a 37.7 percent increase in cases on April 1 following the reopening of school sessions nationwide.

“Therefore, I hope we will always be careful and take care of ourselves and our families,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hajiji said that every year the state government will hold a Hari Raya Aidilfitri cake presentation ceremony to commemorate the services by all security personnel whether they are on duty at the border, land, sea and air.

“Security forces who take care of safety on the roads, public property and so on are also not forgotten.

“Similarly, the health workers, doctors, nurses and paramedic teams who never complain regardless of fatigue and time, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic, are also not forgotten,” he said.

He also hoped the ceremony would increase the awareness of the contribution made by security personnel and health workers for the nation and country.

“The sacrifice of our security forces who are on duty and away from their families in order to maintain peace and order at all times during holiday season,” he said.

Hajiji added that 35 government agencies consisting of ministries, state and federal government departments, government-related companies (GLCs), statutory bodies and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) contributed to distribute Raya cookies to security forces and health officers for this year’s Raya Aidilfitri.

He hoped more government agencies including GLCs and NGOs would come forward to donate in the future.