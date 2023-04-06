SEDC treats 71 children from welfare homes to breaking of fast meal

KUCHING (April 6): The Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) treated 71 children from Rumah Kanak-kanak Toh Puan Hajah Norkiah in Kuching and Rumah Kanak-kanak Datuk Ajibah Abol in Sri Aman to a breaking of fast meal last night.

Held at Grand Margherita Hotel, the event was graced by Sarawak Governor Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud and his wife Toh Puan Raghad Kurdi Taib.

The children also received gifts and duit raya.

A press release said the event was part of SEDC’s corporate social responsibility programme for the children living at the welfare homes.

Among those present were SEDC chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Abdul Aziz Dato Husain, SEDC general manager Datu Abdul Hadi Abdul Kadir, and Deputy Minister in the Premier of Sarawak’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring) Datuk Gerawat Gala.