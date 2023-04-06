Senator urges Putrajaya to build KK3 health clinic in Sarikei

SARIKEI (April 6): Senator Roderick Wong Siew Lead has urged the federal government to build a type 3 health clinic (KK3) here with the ability to provide health services for 300 to 500 people a day.

“The KK3 type health clinic is suitable to be built for an estimated population of 30,000 to 50,000,” said Wong in Dewan Negara today.

Earlier, he asked for an explanation from the Ministry of Health regarding the status of the Bayong health clinic facility.

“This project has already been approved in the last 12th Malaysia Plan.

“The construction site for this clinic has already been identified and the federal government ownership process has been completed,” he said.

He believed that once completed the new health clinic will ease the workload at the Sarikei health clinic and hospital and enable the health officers to provide more effective services to the community.

In the 2023 budget, the government agreed to add more mobile clinics, banks and courts to facilitate rural folks in Sabah and Sarawak with a total allocation of RM30 million.

“Although Malaysia has an extensive healthcare system, but as our population grows and ages, the demand for healthcare services also increases,” he said.

Wong said the Bayong area has a total population of around 60,000 people who live in the towns of Jakar, Bayong, Sungai Rusa, Ulu Sarikei, Selalang, Sungai Paoh, Semakoi, Roban and residents on the border of Sarikei and Betong.

“So far, the residents in the area had to rely on the Jakar community clinic, Desa Bayong clinic and Desa Sungai Rusa clinic.

“As we already know, rural clinic facilities are very limited. So for patients who need more health facilities they have to go to Sarikei Health Clinic and Sarikei Hospital which are located quite far from their area,” he said.

Wong pointed out that the Sarikei health clinic and Sarikei Hospital are also facing congestion issues, receiving around 500 to 550 patients per day.

“With this number of daily patients, imagine how long they have to wait for treatment,” he asked.

He said with the new health clinic, residents in the area will be able to enjoy better access to other health services such as polyclinic, emergency, maternal and child health, dental, laboratory, and pharmacy.

He added when all people have access to good health facilities, it will have a positive impact on the quality of their healthcare.

“Better and comprehensive healthcare will enable the residents of the area to live healthier, more productive and more meaningful lives,” he said.

In the long term, he said the quality of life of the people will increase with access to better health services.

“This will help further increase the productivity of the people, as well as improve the economic status of the area as a whole,” said Wong.