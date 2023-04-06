Senior doctor lauds Miri health authorities for efforts against malaria outbreak in Long Lellang

MIRI (April 6): Columbia Asia Hospital chief medical officer Dr Roland Dom Mattu has commended the Miri Division health authorities for their prompt preventive measures to curb the outbreak of malaria in Long Lellang.

Dr Roland, who raised the alarm of a zoonotic malaria outbreak threat in Ulu Baram last week (March 30), gave his thumbs-up to the health authorities for the urgency and swift action taken to deal with the issue, included educating the local communities in Long Lellang and providing mosquito nettings.

“The health authorities have done a good job in educating the local community there and advising them to use mosquito netting to prevent mosquito bites which can cause malaria due to Plasmodium knowlesi (monkey malaria),” he said.

He pointed out that prevention is a pragmatic move as infections could only be confirmed if tests are carried out in urban hospitals.

Last week, he urged the health authorities to act urgently in response to the possibility of a malaria infection outbreak in Ulu Baram after two of his relatives from Long Lellang were tested positive in Miri for malaria infection.

Fearing that it could spread to other villages in Bario highlands, he urged the health authorities to warn villagers and all the travellers to rural Sarawak, and give advice as a preventive step to contain this threat.

His relatives were bitten by mosquitoes when sleeping in exposed farm huts in the land cleared for their coffee garden surrounded by the jungle.

Dr Roland had attributed the monkeys’ dwindling food supply in the surrounding jungle and loss of habitat due to logging, which had forced them to move closer to human settlements, raiding gardens for tapioca, paddy and pineapples.

Malaria is a life-threatening disease caused by parasites that are transmitted to people through the bites of infected female Anopheles mosquitoes, where mild infection symptoms are fever, chills and headache while severe symptoms include fatigue, confusion, seizures, and difficulty breathing.

Miri Division health officer Dr Raviwharmman Packierisamy had confirmed that a few cases have been reported from Long Lellang involving Plasmodium knowlesi, and not the human malaria category that was eliminated several years ago.

He attributed the source to that of long tailed monkeys (macaques), which are a protected species under the Forestry Department and live in abundance in forests, making control measures challenging.