Sibu Hospital gets additional parking lots

SIBU (April 6): The construction of additional 125 parking bays at Sibu Hospital is timely to reduce parking woes in the area, said Sibu Hospital director Dr Nanthakumar Thirunavukkarasu.

Speaking to reporters after the handing over of the project contract from Sibu MP Oscar Ling to the contractor here yesterday, Dr Nanthakumar said the project came at the right time as the hospital management has received numerous complaints from the public on insufficient parking space.

“Some patients claim that they park their vehicles at Jalan Permai and from there, they use the e-hailing service to get to the hospital for their appointments and I know this is inconvenient for them.

With the current total of only 682 parking bays, he viewed this as barely sufficient to accommodate the parking needs of its staff and visitors as almost 600 staff are driving to work.

Out of the total 2,200 staff, some 1,100 are working on morning shift from 8am to 5pm, while the average number of cars parked in the Sibu Hospital compound during peak hours is 1,070, he added.

“Without much choice, staff and visitors are allowed to double park and park along the entrance and exit routes,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Ling said the RM500,000 project was the extension of the first phase project which was completed in December 2019.

He said a total of 124 parking bays were built in the first phase, also costing RM500,000.

“The project will commence anytime soon and it will take four months to complete,” he added.

When asked on the development of the upgrading of Sibu and Miri district hospitals into regional hospitals, Ling who is a member of Dewan Rakyat special select committee for health said he would give his best to press on the issue.

“I cannot give you the definite answer of when it will be materialised because we are still waiting for the Health Ministry’s plan on the matter.

“I think it will be done in phases and will take a few years to materialise, but we will do our best to push for more urgent services like the cardiac and cancer units with radiotherapy services at both hospitals,” he said.