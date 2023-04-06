Sibu storm: Four areas in Bukit Assek still without power, says rep

SIBU (April 6): At least four areas in the Bukit Assek state constituency were powerless following heavy rain and strong winds that wreaked havoc in Sibu town yesterday evening, said its assemblyman Joseph Chieng.

He said this was based on the feedback received from the affected residents.

Uprooted trees that fell on the powerline poles and cable have caused blackouts in many areas, causing a lot of inconvenience to many families, Chieng added.

“The (affected) areas are Bukit Assek Lorong 6 and surrounding areas, Tong Sang Road, Brooke Drive 5 and Lorong Merdeka 5.

“We do understand their (affected residents) inconveniences and hope that they can be patient so as to give some time to Sarawak Energy Bhd (SEB) to do the restoration works because it is not only one area that is affected, many areas are affected.

“They are doing their level best, so we give them some time,” he told a press conference here today.

Chieng related how he was swarmed with calls and messages from residents in Jalan Punai, Merlin Lane, Tiong Hua Road, Hua Khiew Road, Merdeka Road, Nanyang Garden and Rejang Park, when attending a function last night.

Sensing the urgency, he left the function early to check on affected areas in his constituency.

He also observed that damages to properties were mostly in the town areas.

According to Chieng, there were no damage reports following checks on 13 longhouses in his constituency.

“The 13 schools (in Bukit Assek) just minor damages, while SMK Sacred Heart was quite serious, SMK Methodist with some minor damages,” he added.