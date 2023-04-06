Six flats at Sibu police headquarters damaged due to thunderstorm

SIBU (April 6): Six flats at Sibu district police headquarters in Jalan Tun Abang Haji Openg here were damaged due to the thunderstorm yesterday evening.

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said during the incident, two flats had part of their roofs ripped off while the wall of a unit of a flat collapsed.

“However, there were no casualties were reported in the incident,” he said when contacted today.

Zulkipli was commenting on a video clip that showed the wall of at an affected unit of a flat collapsed which has made its rounds on WhatsApp.

Meanwhile, firefighters from Sibu central fire station were deployed to various locations here to clear the fallen trees that were blocking the road after they received a call at 6.44pm.

The fire station chief Suna Kaha said the operation started at Jalan Wong Soon Kai where two fallen tree trunks were blocking the road.

“After Jalan Wong Soon Kai, the team moved to Jalan Brother Albinus, where there were six fallen trees. The operation at Jalan Brother Albinus was assisted by Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) contractors,” he added.

He said similar operations were also conducted at Jalan Tiong Hua, Jalan Brooke Drive and Jalan Pahlawan.