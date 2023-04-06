SJK Tung Hua to incorporate stronger structural design after 80 pct roof blown off by thunderstorm

SIBU (April 6): Stronger structural design will be used to carry out renovation work on SJK Tung Hua’s administrative block, after almost 80 per cent of its roof was blown off during last night’s thunderstorm.

School board of directors chairman Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau said classes for Kindergarten and Primary 1 to 4 were called off today due to safety issues, with just Primary 5 and 6 classes proceeding as their classrooms are in a separate block.

“The situation is unprecedented and it could be due to global climate change.

“As such, we all need to be prepared so that the same incident would not recur in future,” he told reporters after visiting the school this afternoon.

Lau said it was fortunate there were no injuries as the school was on break yesterday due to the Ching Ming Festival.

Headmistress Yu Siong Chiew said she received a report on the strong wind around 7pm last night.

She then informed the affected pupils that classes would be called off due to safety reasons.

“All classes will commence next Monday,” she added.