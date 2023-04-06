SMK Sacred Heart sets up committee to assess damage caused by thunderstorm

SIBU (April 6): SMK Sacred Heart has set up a committee led by board of management treasurer Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau to address the damage caused by last night’s thunderstorm.

Board secretary Dr Gregory Hii said seven school buildings were affected.

“There are two issues, namely the minor repairs such as water leaking onto the floor, which have to be addressed immediately.

“Others (major damage) will follow the insurance claim, which may take some time,” he told reporters after inspecting the school today.

Hii said no one was injured and the damages involved mainly roofing blown off and hitting adjacent buildings.

It is understood that block three, which houses the library on the top floor, was the most badly affected, with around 50 per cent of its roof damaged.

This also led to rain inundating the library.

Heavy rain and strong winds lashed Sibu town yesterday evening, leaving a trail of destruction, flooding several areas, and uprooting trees.