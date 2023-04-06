‘Sumbangsih Raya 2023’ to be distributed to 11 agencies in S’wak

KUCHING (April 6): The Sarawak government hopes its “Sumbangsih Raya 2023” boxes will bring significant meaning to the recipients in the state.

Minister of Women, Early Childhood, and Community Wellbeing Development Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah in saying this, added the programme recipients include personnel from various law enforcement agencies in the state since its first inception in 1990.

She said this year, a total of 12,000 boxes containing various goodies will be distributed to 11 agencies including the Malaysian Armed Forces, Royal Malaysian Police, and the Fire and Rescue Department among others, in conjunction with the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration.

“This is one of the ministry’s annual programmes – last year we distributed 11,500 boxes. These boxes are distributed to the various law enforcement teams and personnel who will be on duty during the Hari Raya celebration,” she told the reporters during the programme’s symbolic launch at Wisma Wanita here yesterday.

Fatimah said the number of boxes distributed each year has increased.

“Apart from it being a gesture of love and goodwill, it is to enhance and foster a closer relationship between our ministry and these agencies.

“They (these agencies) are our strategic partners in many aspects, which include the well-being, and the welfare of our people,” she added.

Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg will launch the symbolic hand over the boxes on April 14, she said.