SUPP leader calls for govt to declare Sibu a disaster area

SIBU (April 6): Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Dudong chairman Wong Ching Yong has called on the Sarawak government to immediately declare Sibu a disaster area following yesterday’s thunderstorm.

He also suggested the state government allocate a special emergency fund of at least RM10 million to help the affected households.

He said yesterday evening’s storm was possibly the strongest and most destructive here in the past century.

“According to the messages, photos, and videos sent by my party comrades and the public, the most affected are mainly in the town area.

“Not only were many large trees knocked down, blocking traffic and causing power outages, but many residential houses, shops, schools, and so on were also severely damaged by the strong wind, including entire roofs being blown away, causing residents to endure the wind and rain all night long,” he said in a statement.

Wong said while there are no clear figures yet, it is likely the thunderstorm caused huge losses to Sibu folk, many of whom are now worrying about the cost of repairing their homes.

“I hope the Sarawak government can prepare at least RM10 million to help the affected households in Sibu,” he suggested.

The Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) deputy chairman also proposed the five state assemblymen and two MPs from Sibu put aside political differences and work together to help the affected households during this difficult time.

Wong said the seven elected representatives could immediately form a joint team and include representatives from the Sibu Municipal Council and SRDC.

“I believe many of those affected are anxious and helpless, so I hope the Sarawak government acts as swiftly as possible, and the state and federal assembly members can respond positively to my above suggestions,” he added.