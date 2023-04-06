SUPP Women chief stumped by Chong’s claim of no S’wak signatories in PM’s China trip

KUCHING (April 6): Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Women chief Kho Teck Wan said she was disappointed that there were no signatories from Sarawak in the historic signing of MOU amounting to RM170 billion during Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s recent visit to China.

She said it was embarrassing to know that Chong Chieng Jien, as Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak chairman and a Stampin MP, whose constituency has so many Chinese businessmen, were not included in the prime minister’s entourage to China.

“Based on Chong’s press statement, it is obvious that although the country is led by PH chairman, Sarawak businessmen are losing out to businessmen from Peninsular Malaysia, even though there are many businessmen in Kuching, Miri, Sibu and Stampin which are represented by Pakatan MPs.

“Unlike what was claimed by Chong as ‘not pro-active’, Sarawak-led Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government achieved a China-Sarawak trade volumes of RM27.05 billion in 2021, despite the disruption of business activities due to Covid-19 pandemic.

“Isn’t Chong in the same coalition party with the prime minister and as the chairman of Sarawak PH isn’t he capable of fighting for Sarawak’s businessmen?” she said.

For the record, DAP has the highest number of MPs (40) in the federal government; five of them from Sarawak.

“Chong should ask his own PH chairman on the lacking of Sarawak signatories in the MOU. Instead, Chong blamed the lack of Sarawak representative on SUPP which only has two MPs.

“SUPP president and Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian was part of the Malaysian delegation during Najib’s visit to China in 2016,” she said.

Kho went on to say that without depending on federal initiatives, the Sarawak government took its own initiatives to set up the Sarawak Trade and Tourism Office Singapore (Statos) in 2019, to facilitate the trade between Singapore and Sarawak.

“Sarawak is also collaborating with Indonesia to build a hydro dam for its new capital Nusantara, and strengthening ties with Brunei through road network development.

“Instead of doing lips service and criticising GPS’ ‘Sarawak First’ approach, and complaining about no business representatives from Sarawak, I urge Chong to take real action by conveying Sarawak businessmen’s concerns to the prime minister. After all, he was elected by many businessmen in Stampin and Padungan. Only through real action can the people benefit,” she said.