S’wak Education director: Five schools affected by Sibu storm

SIBU (April 6): Five schools here were affected by the violent storm that took place between 7pm and 7.20pm yesterday, said Sarawak Education director Datu Dr Azhar Ahmad.

He said the schools are SMK Bandar Sibu, SMK Tung Hua, SMK Rosli Dhoby, SJK Tung Hua and SMK Sacred Heart.

The roofs of several rooms at SMK Bandar Sibu had been blown off and classrooms were inundated due to leaks in the roof, he added.

“The roof of the parking bay at SMK Tung Hua collapsed while the awning at SMK Rosli Dhoby’s ICT room fell off, in addition to an uprooted tree at the school. SJK Tung Hua roofs were blown away by the strong winds and were found scattered over the school compound.

“SMK Sacred Heart had the roof of the room used for Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) examination blown off, with one room left wet (due to leaks in the roof),” he told The Borneo Post today.

Azhar added that no report of injury was received at the affected schools, and learning sessions proceeded as usual today.

Meanwhile, SMK Sacred Heart has set up a committee led by board of management treasurer Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau to address the damage caused by yesterday’s thunderstorm.

Board secretary Dr Gregory Hii said seven school buildings were affected.

“There are two issues, namely the minor repairs such as water leaking onto the floor, which have to be addressed immediately.

“Others (major damage) will follow the insurance claim, which may take some time,” he told reporters after inspecting the school today.

Hii said no one was injured and the damages involved mainly roofing blown off and hitting adjacent buildings.

It is understood that block three, which houses the library on the top floor, was the most badly affected, with around 50 per cent of its roof damaged.

This also led to rain inundating the library.