S’wak local authorities reminded of need to use latest technology

MIRI (April 6): Local authorities in Sarawak must upgrade themselves with the latest technology in line with the state government’s Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030.

Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government I (Public Health and Housing) Datuk Dr Penguang Manggil said local authorities must go digital in managing their administration so as not be left out of mainstream information and communication technology (ICT).

“Local councils must upskill their personnel so as not to be left behind,” he said when officiating at the swearing in of councillors of Subis District Council in Bekenu recently.

Deputy Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Development I (Women and Childhood Development) Datuk Rosey Yunus was also present.

Penguang also emphasised the importance of green economy to address global warming, saying that environmental sustainability was a part of local authority’s core business.

“If you fail, you fail the government.”

On the newly appointed councilors, he wanted them to view their roles seriously as their appointment comes with heavy responsibilities.

Subis District Officer Norlila Ulis, who is also Subis District Council chairman, said the councilors would serve for two years until March 31, 2025.

“Besides playing roles in the local authority, councilors are also supporters of the state’s development policies.

“They are also the communicators of council policies apart from functioning as the driving force for the council’s programme.”

Therefore, she wanted the councilors to cooperate with the council’s management and employees and also with various government departments and agencies.