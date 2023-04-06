Unusual cloud formation causes excitement in Bintulu

BINTULU (April 6): An unusual cloud formation was seen over Bintulu this morning, causing excitement among residents.

Photos and videos of the strange formation of clouds, which lasted for several hours until around 9am, were shared on Facebook from various locations here.

Some locals even posed for photos with the beautiful natural phenomenon.

While some were amazed by the rare and astonishing cloud formation, others were worried about a possible thunderstorm.

Although the weather was a bit gloomy initially, the clouds slowly dissipated.

It is understood that the rare cloud formation was also spotted in Miri.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department issued a warning for thunderstorms, heavy rain, and strong winds at 5.45am today until 9am involving Sarikei, Meradong, Sibu, Selangau, Mukah, Kapit, Bintulu, and Miri.