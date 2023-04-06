Youth Minister Hannah Yeoh teases possible comeback of ‘Rakan Muda’ this year

SERDANG (April 6): Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh said today that her ministry is planning to bring back the Rakan Muda youth programme that was popular during its run in the 1990s.

She said the ministry plans for the return this year as part of its efforts to empower the youths and teach the community leadership skills.

“Rakan Muda is now in a state of planning for its execution, when it’s ready we’re going to launch it,” she said when met at Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) here. — Malay Mail

