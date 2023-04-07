14 residents safe after fire destroys rental in Kuching’s Kg Tabuan Dayak

KUCHING (April 7): Fourteen residents of a rental house at Kampung Tabuan Dayak managed to escape to safety after the house caught fire around 9am today.

In a statement, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said the victims consisted of eight men, four women, and two children.

“The fire totally destroyed one Perodua Kancil and a motorcycle that was parked near the single-storey house.

“Another car, a Proton Gen 2, was 10 per cent damaged by the fire,” said the statement.

At the scene were firefighters from the Tabuan Jaya and Batu Lintang fire stations, who managed to put the blaze under control at 9.50am.

The wooden house, which measured around 111 square metres, was totally destroyed.

After ensuring that the fire would not reignite, firefighters wrapped up the operation at 10.17am.