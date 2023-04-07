9,152 candidates called for interview for MOH permanent appointments

PUTRAJAYA (April 7): A total of 9,152 candidates have been called for interviews for permanent appointments, to fill 4,914 vacancies for medical officers Grade UD43, dental officers Grade UG41 and pharmacists Grade UF41, for the year 2023, according to the Public Service Commission (SPA).

The interviews were held from March 1 to 22, SPA said in a statement today.

The vacancies involve 4,263 positions for medical officers Grade UD43, 335 positions for dental officers Grade UG41 and 316 positions for pharmacists Grade UF41.

“SPA has submitted a list of names of candidates who attended the interview to the Ministry of Health (MOH) on March 31, for a detailed review to ensure that all appointed candidates meet the specific conditions set by the ministry,” it said.

Among the conditions are that candidates have been appointed under a contract of service at the MOH, based on the ministry secretary-general’s Circular Number 4 of 2016; have completed graduate training either locally or abroad; contract appointment from 2016 to 2020 only.

Other conditions are that the candidate has never resigned, never been terminated and never been subject to disciplinary action during the contract period, and never refused an offer of a permanent appointment.

“For permanent appointments in 2023, a total of 4,914 candidates will be appointed permanently based on existing vacancies.

“The remaining candidates who meet the specific requirements of the MOH but are not offered a permanent appointment at this recruitment session will be made reserve candidates. If there are vacancies in the future, reserve candidates will be appointed permanently,” it said.

SPA also said that the results of the interviews are scheduled to be issued on April 17 via e-mail, announcement on the official portal and PSC Facebook page, while the letter of offer of permanent appointment through the Appointment Offer System (MySTP) will be issued on May 2.

Candidates have 14 days to accept the offer and complete all required documents. – Bernama