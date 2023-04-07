AHB declares 2.5 sen interim income for 6-month period

KUALA LUMPUR (April 7): Pelaburan Hartanah Bhd (PHB) and Maybank Asset Management Sdn Bhd (MAM) have declared an interim income distribution of 2.5 sen a unit for the six-month period ended March 31, 2023 for Amanah Hartanah Bumiputera (AHB).

This consists of a basic income distribution of 2.2 sen a unit and a bonus distribution of 0.3 sen per unit for balances up to 500,000 units for each investor, said PHB and MAM in a joint-statement yesterday.

The statement said AHB will pay out a total of RM110.3 million to its 72,000 unitholders for this interim income distribution.

“Income received by unitholders is not only tax-free, but also net of zakat. The unitholders can expect the income to be credited directly into their bank account or AHB unit trust account on April 14, 2023,” it said.

PHB group managing director and chief executive officer Mohamad Damshal Awang Damit said since its inception in 2006 till 2011, PHB has been focusing on establishing a strong foundation for AHB’s property portfolio through asset acquisitions and property developments.

“AHB’s portfolio grew around 12.7 per cent annually to RM3.85 billion as of its financial year ended September 2022 from RM1.0 billion in 2011.

“Moving forward, PHB plans to accelerate its growth momentum by focusing more on investing in high-quality, income-producing assets to sustainably generate competitive market returns for AHB investors,” he said.

MAM CEO Ahmed Muzni Mohamed said AHB unit subscription remains encouraging despite investors’ household incomes may have been affected by the current inflationary environment.

“This strongly suggests that investors have a high level of confidence in AHB and recognise the importance of AHB in their investment portfolio and financial planning process.

“This interim income distribution demonstrates AHB’s stable feature, which we hope will entice many more subscribers,” he added.

According to the statement, Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd is appointed as one of AHB’s distributors, and the appointment is part of PHB and MAM’s ongoing efforts to expand AHB distribution channels and reach to a wider range of market segments and investors.

Mohamad Damshal said Bank Islam’s expertise, market reach and commitment to customer service make it an excellent partner for PHB and MAM.