Civil servant in Sibu lost RM4,396 to part-time job scam on TikTok

SIBU (April 7): A 22-year-old civil servant here has lost RM4,396 to an online scam that offers a part-time job on TikTok.

The victim came across the online part-time job advertisement on the social media platform on April 6. She then clicked on the given link and was “given” a job that promised lucrative commissions.

Initially, she got the commission and this convinced her to make further payments to the company.

She then made five more transactions to the given account, transferring a total of RM4,396.

However, after making the payment, she failed to get the commission.

Feeling cheated, she lodged a police report.