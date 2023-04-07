Club to stage Dayak Closed Badminton Tournament April 22-23 in Kuching

KUCHING (April 7): Dayak Badminton Club (KBK) is organising its annual Dayak Closed Badminton Tournament at Sentosa Sports Centre here on April 22 and 23.

The club in a press statement said the tournament is open to all Dayaks as well as those of mixed parentage with one parent who is Dayak.

It added that as in previous editions of the tournament, it expects to receive entries from all over Sarawak.

The tournament is part of KBK’s effort to unearth Dayak badminton talents as well as promote an active lifestyle.

Club patron Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom, who is Minister of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development, has been invited to present the prizes to the winners.

Meanwhile, KBK said other activities it has planned for this year include a blood donation campaign, badminton clinic for youths, sport massage course, and the Piala YB Dato Dr Stephen Rundi Utom which is a badminton doubles tournament.

Those interested to take part in the upcoming Dayak Closed Badminton Tournament can obtain the forms from KBK president Petrus Ngalih Tingi (0111-9879606) or secretary-general Anthony Ugor Nili (014-5784618).