Continued criticism of SRC trial judge after top court decisions a danger to rule of law in Malaysia, say senior lawyers

KUALA LUMPUR (April 7): Fourteen former Malaysian Bar presidents today called on “irresponsible actors” to stop criticising a Court of Appeal judge who had presided over the SRC International Sdn Bhd case that ended with the conviction and jailing of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

The senior lawyers said the continued criticisms amounted to an attack against the judiciary, and asked the detractors if they would have persisted if the high-profile case did not involve an influential politician like Najib.

“The continuing intimidation of the judiciary by irresponsible actors in connection with the SRC case is a danger to the rule of law in our country particularly where 14 judges have considered the SRC case, and 13 of them have handed down reasoned judgments upholding the convictions,” they said in a statement.

The 14 former Malaysian Bar presidents named are: Tan Sri VC George, Datuk Param Cumaraswamy, Zainur Zakaria, Datuk Cyrus Das, Datuk Mah Weng Kwai, Datuk Kuthubul Zaman Bukhari, Datuk Yeo Yang Poh, Datuk Ambiga Sreenevasan, Datuk Lim Chee Wee, Steven Thiru, Datuk George Varughese, Datuk Abdul Fareed Abdul Gafoor, Salim Bashir Bhaskaran, and AG Kalidas.

In their statement, the 14 lawyers observed a prolonged criticism against Court of Appeal judge Datuk Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali who had been the SRC trial judge when the case was at the High Court.

They lawyers said the Federal Court had conclusively decided that Justice Mohd Nazlan did not have any conflict of interest when he found Najib guilty in the SRC case, but diatribes continued to be made after a document leak, purportedly from Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

The leaked document purported that the MACC had found the judge to have breached a set of code of ethics for judges.

The lawyers said the legal principle of every person being equal before the law means that no one should try to tear down the judiciary.

“This case has given rise to an unacceptable level of intimidation against Judges who are doing their duty to uphold the law without fear or favour. They are facing constant harassment, and are subject to machinations and schemes by some with vested interests.

“All of this must stop as it does not serve the rule of law or the country. Those who have been found to have committed offences must pay for it. That is the Malaysian criminal justice system. There should be no preferred class of people in this country who are permitted to tear down an institution to escape the law.

“Everyone is said to be equal before the law. Does anybody believe that, if it is not a powerful political figure who is involved in the SRC case, the current attacks on the judiciary will occur?

“Do Malaysians want to see, again, our justice system compromised by powerful politicians?” they asked.

They also said that court judgments can be criticised, but should be done in a calm and controlled manner for a proper purpose.

They said that any criticism of court judgments which involves accusing a judge of improper motive would amount to contempt of court and can be liable to legal action. — Malay Mail