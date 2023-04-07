Vessel seized for illegal fishing off Tanjung Baram, crew members detained

MIRI (April 7): A fishing vessel with its skipper and crew members onboard was detained on Thursday morning (April 6) by the Marine Police Region 5 on suspicion of fishing in an unauthorised area.

The Marine Intelligence Unit patrol team, using a PSC 44 PPM Tactical patrol boat, found the fishing trawler five nautical miles off Tanjung Baram when conducting the Op Taring Contraband and Op Taring Pensura at 5.30am.

Miri Police Chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu in a statement today said the vessel had been engaged in fishing activities less than 12 nautical miles, which is a violation against the conditions stated in the licence owned.

The vessel, which is estimated to be worth RM270,000, together with fishing equipment and its catch estimated to be worth RM2,310, were confiscated pending further investigation under Section 8(b) of Fisheries Act 1985.

“The total value of the seized items was RM272,310. All confiscated items were handed over to Miri Fisheries Department for further action,” he said.