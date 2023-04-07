Free anti-rabies vaccination for pets, fun activities at tHe Spring Shopping Mall Bintulu

BINTULU (April 7): Dog owners in Bintulu can get the free anti-rabies vaccination for their pet canine outside the tHe Spring Shopping Mall here this weekend (April 8 – 9).

The vaccination drive, initiated by Putra Pawsionate from Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) Bintulu, will run from 10am to 3pm.

Dog owners are advised to bring along their identification cards, pet vaccination cards (if any) and must ensure that their pet dogs are above three months old to be vaccinated.

After vaccination, the dogs must be quarantined and isolated for 28 days to allow immunity system to develop.

Dog owners must not shower their dogs at least 1 week after vaccination and also not to let them mix with other animals with unknown vaccination status during quarantine.

In accordance with the Anti-Rabies Vaccination Order, all dogs in Sarawak must be vaccinated against rabies every year.

Failure to do so is an offence under Section 40, Veterinary Public Health Ordinance, 1999 with a fine not exceeding RM2,500.

Dogs found without evidence of vaccination may be detained or removed.

Besides the anti-rabies vaccination on April 8 and 9, there will also be booths selling pet supplies, UPM’s veterinary clinic, free deworming, Pawshion Show (Cats & Dogs), mini petting Zoo, K9 show, pet house building competition and animal costumes competition for children.