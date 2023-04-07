Frequent cable thefts disrupting power supply

KOTA KINABALU (April 7): Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) is urging the public to channel information to the company on any electric cable theft in their areas as such incidents have been occurring frequently.

SESB Chief Executive Officer Ir Ts Mohd Yaakob Hj Jaafar said efforts to deal with this crime cannot be done without the help from various parties including the general public.

He said every information provided will help speed up SESB’s response time and thus minimise any difficulties the public may face.

He added that stealing of electric cables could also result in death due to electrical shock.

“We hope cooperation and commitment from the public will continue to ensure security is maintained and reduce the crime rate,” he said in a statement on Friday.

Mohd Yaakob said several areas in Kota Kinabalu have experienced electricity supply disruptions due to theft off cables belonging to SESB.

“We want to provide the best electricity supply service to the community, however, if this criminal activity is still rampant, it may hinder our effort,” he said.

“When SESB cables in certain areas are stolen or damaged, the community cannot enjoy electricity supply and this certainly would affect their daily routine, which would also lead to other implications besides affecting business and economic activities,” he said.

Mohd Yaakob said SESB will work closely with the police to ensure that the perpetrators and masterminds can be brought to justice.

The company is also implementing several initiatives together with the police to ensure such incidents can be curbed.

Mohd Yaakob added that the effects of cable theft had caused electricity supply instability to several locations around Kota Kinabalu and SESB had to use an interim method by channeling power supply through alternative sources, including placing mobile power generators in strategic locations to ensure continuous electricity supply to the affected users.

Recently, the power supply to the state administrative centre and surrounding areas were disrupted by a damaged cable.

A SESB technical team found that the damage to the 33kV line was caused by an attempt to cut and steal the cable.

Public who wish to channel any information on cable theft can contact SESB Careline 15454, 088-515000 or through the WhatsApp application 019 852 5427 or use the mySESB application, which can be downloaded from Google Play or App Store.