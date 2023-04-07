GCL CEO among three men nabbed for corruption in KL

PUTRAJAYA (April 7): The chief executive officer of a government-linked corporation is among three men arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in connection with a RM600,000 bribery case.

According to an MACC source, the three, aged between 39 and 54, were arrested at the MACC headquarters here at about 8pm yesterday when they turned up to give their statements.

The source said the CEO is believed to have received bribes of about RM600,000 from a company through two other men as an inducement to help the company secure a tender to upgrade mechanical and electrical systems.

The mechanical and electrical systems upgrade is part of a RM15 million project to renovate a headquarters building on Jalan Ampang, Kuala Lumpur.

MACC Special Operations Division senior director Datuk Tan Kang Sai, when contacted, confirmed the arrests and said the three were being investigated under Section 17a of the MACC Act 2009.

According to the source, the three have been remanded for four days from today on an order issued by Putrajaya Magistrate Irza Zulaikha Rohanuddin today. – Bernama