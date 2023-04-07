Help monitor govt projects, Sagah tells community leaders

SERIAN (April 7): Community leaders and ketua kaum (KK) are told to always monitor all government activities and projects that are being implemented in their area.

Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Roland Sagah said this was important so that all projects being implemented in their area run smoothly to benefit the people.

He also reminded village development and security committees (JKKKs) and the people themselves that they were the best eyes and ears of the government in ensuring that projects were done according to specifications.

“If you suspect that a project is being implemented rather slowly or not according to the specifications, you must report the matter to the relevant agency.

“This is to ensure all projects being implemented are done according to schedule and specifications,” he said at the launch of Serian District Integrity roadshow at Roxy Hotel here yesterday.

The Tarat assemblyman said the Sarawak government had wanted no projects to be behind schedule especially those projects that would directly benefit the people.

He said that complaints could also be made to the Ombudsman unit, a very good alternative channel to voice your concern regarding public service delivery.

“If the relevant agency cannot provide a good answer to your complaint or does not act on your complaint, you may lodge your complaint to Ombudsman,” he added.