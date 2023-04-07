Higher airfares will affect Sabah tourism industry – Liew

KOTA KINABALU (April 7): The tourism industry in Sabah will be affected by higher airfares during festive seasons, said Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Christina Liew.

With the increased of flight frequencies to Sabah, Liew said airline companies should keep their fares affordable.

She said East Malaysians are concerned that they will not be able to return to their home states during the festive period due to expensive flight tickets.

Meanwhile, for domestic tourists planning to spend their holiday in Sabah will not be convinced with the expensive flight fares.

“I have received many complaints from students and those working in Peninsular Malaysia telling me they could not come back because the flights are too expensive.

“It is high time for airlines not to ignore East Malaysians, not just Sabahans who want to come home, not just Hari Raya but during other festivals,” she told reporters during a breaking fast event on Thursday.

“If you know your flights will be full this time around, then you should think of increasing your number of flights.

“We don’t want this to be a problem that will also be affecting tourism.

“We also receive many domestic tourists, and they also want to come to Sabah for the holidays,” she added.

Liew, who is also Api-Api assemblywoman said she will bring the matter to Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, hoping he would take the matter to the federal Transport Ministry.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke on Thursday said that

the frequency of domestic flights in conjunction with the Aidilfitri celebration will be increased including for routes to Sabah and Sarawak.

He said many additional flights have been approved including for Malaysia Airlines (MAS) which will use larger or ‘wide body’ aircraft to accommodate demand.