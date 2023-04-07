Kapit Headmasters Council receives RM15,000 grant from Nanta

KAPIT (April 7): The Kapit Headmasters Council was recently given a grant of RM15,000 for it to run its activities this year, said chairman Joseph Arthur.

He said the grant, from Kapit MP Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi, was received during a study tour by council members to Kuala Lumpur from March 27-31.

“All 41 headmasters and headmistresses in Kapit District joined the tour, which included a visit to Parliament,” he said.

Joseph, who is SK Methodist principal, said apart from meeting Nanta, who is Works Minister, the group also caught up with Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek, Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong who is Hulu Rajang MP, and several Sarawakian MPs.

He added the trip was sponsored by Ugak, Bukit Goram assemblyman Jefferson Jamit who is Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department, and Baleh assemblyman Nicholas Kudi Jantai.