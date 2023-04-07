Lanang voters affected by storm can apply for RM1,000 aid from MP

SIBU (April 7): Voters in Lanang constituency affected by Wednesday’s storm can apply for RM1,000 financial assistance from MP Alice Lau.

She said storm victims could apply for the assistance at her Jalan Aman service centre.

“Once they apply, our staff will go to the house to check and if it is confirmed that their house was affected by the storm on Wednesday, they are eligible to receive RM1,000,” she told reporters today.

According to her, some of those affected by the storm have already approached her for financial assistance.

The storm caused major damage to houses and properties in Bukit Assek, Pelawan, and Nangka.

Pelawan constituency was the worst hit.

Power supply was cut off in many areas due to damaged electric poles and fallen trees.

Sarawak Energy Berhad has since restored power supply to most of the affected areas.