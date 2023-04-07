Melaka CM Ab Rauf hopes two PN reps join state unity govt

MELAKA (April 7): Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh expressed hope that two assemblymen from Perikatan Nasional (PN) will join the newly established unity government in the state before the anti-party hopping bill tabled at the State Legislative Assembly sitting in July.

Ab Rauf, who is also the state Umno Liaison Committee chairman, said if the two assemblymen agree to join the Unity Government in Melaka, it will go down in history as the first state with ‘zero’ opposition.

“Out of the 28 state seats, we have 26 state seats. We (Barisan Nasional) won 21 seats, five from the Pakatan Harapan (PH) bloc, four from DAP and one from Amanah.

“Hence, if the two assemblymen are inclined to join the unity government, we are willing to accept them,” he said at a press conference after announcing the line-up of deputy excos here late last night.

Melaka has two Opposition assemblymen from Perikatan Nasional (PN), namely Dr Yadzil Yaakub (Bemban) and Dr Mohd Aleef Yusof (Sungai Udang).

Thus far, only seven states have enforced anti-hopping law, namely Selangor, Penang, Perak, Perlis, Negeri Sembilan, Kelantan, and Sarawak. ― Bernama