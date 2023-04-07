Salahuddin: Domestic Trade Ministry working with other ministries to overcome middlemen issue

BUKIT MERTAJAM (April 7): The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) is collaborating with several other ministries to overcome the issue of middlemen causing goods to be expensive.

Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub said the ministry was constantly making efforts to reduce the role of middlemen in a bid to keep prices in check.

“To overcome the issue of middlemen to ensure reasonable prices of goods, KPDN collaborates with the Agriculture and Food Security Ministry, Transport Ministry, and Ministry of International Trade and Industry in the case of imported goods.

“This middlemen issue has to be settled in a prudent manner, and we regularly hold engagement sessions with all quarters, especially at the chain and supply levels. If this issue can be settled, consumers can enjoy reasonable prices.

“Like now, vegetables are priced reasonably and there are no worries about a hike in prices this Ramadan. In fact, the supply of chicken and vegetables is sufficient,” he told reporters after launching a Hari Raya Aidilfitri living initiative together with the Bakul Rahmah programme here today.

Salahuddin also gave an assurance that there would be adequate supplies of all controlled goods for the Aidilfitri celebration.

He said the supply of up to 60,000 tonnes monthly for packet cooking oil was sufficient although there were reports of shortages in some parts of the country at certain times.

“If there are early complaints, (KPDN) officers will act fast to rectify the situation, including getting supplies from other places (temporarily),” he said.

Salahuddin said among the factors contributing to a shortage in subsidised packet cooking oil was the implementation of the Cooking Oil Price Stabilisation Scheme and the credit issue involving retailers and wholesalers. – Bernama