Ministry to launch Cooperative Digitalisation Action Plan

KOTA KINABALU (April 7): The Ministry of Entrepreneur and Cooperative Development (KUSKOP) will launch the Cooperative Digitalisation Action Plan 2021-2025 to improve the ability of cooperatives to run technology-based businesses.

Its minister, Datuk Ewon Benedick, said the action plan will be implemented in collaboration with the Malaysian Cooperative Commission (SKM), the Malaysian Cooperative Institute (IKMa) and Angkasa.

He said that the digitisation of cooperatives is one of KUSKOP’s main focuses in providing an intervention program to restore the cooperative’s business in accordance with the new norms.

“KUSKOP through the collaboration of SKM, IKMa and ANGKASA will launch the Cooperative Digitalisation Action Plan 2021-2025 outlining the initiatives that will be implemented to improve the ability of cooperatives in running technology-based businesses.

“KUSKOP is confident that with the plan it is able to bring change and transform the cooperative movement towards digitisation,” he said when launching the “Bicara Ilmu Ramadan: Softlankan Hatimu” organisd by IKMa at Hotel Hilton here on Thursday evening.

Ewon added cooperatives need to move from doing business conventionally to technology adaptation and digitisation because marketing through digital platforms and online payments is very important in the new business norm.

“Therefore I suggest that cooperatives learn it to further expand their business scope,” he said.

He also hopes that more new cooperatives will be established in Sabah so that entrepreneurial activities through the cooperative movement can be developed.

“Until December last year, a total of 1,706 cooperatives were registered in Sabah with a membership of 343,230 people. While the accumulated shares and fees are about RM220 million, the accumulated assets are worth RM826.44 million and the earnings are about RM437.15 million.

“This figure shows that the cooperative movement in Sabah is also growing and has great potential to be developed to increase the income of the community, especially the B40 group.

He said that a total of 2.78 million or 40 percent of the total number of households in the whole country are B40.

“Therefore, the cooperative movement can play an important role in helping to improve the well-being and economy of the B40 group in cities and rural areas, especially in dealing with the high cost of living,” he said.

Ewon also suggested that all cooperatives in Sabah seek advisory services and identify opportunities and facilities through agencies under KUSKOP, whether funding or grants.

“For entrepreneurs, they can get suitable financing programs from TEKUN Nasional, Amanah Ikhtiar Malaysia (AIM), SME Bank and SME Corp. As for cooperatives, we have Bank Rakyat, SKM and IKMa,” he said.

He also said that in empowering the cooperative movement towards greater excellence, the six main cores of Madani Malaysia should be applied, namely Sustainability, Wellbeing, Creativity, Respect, Confidence and Kindness.

“We at KUSKOP are always committed to helping and guiding cooperatives to continue to grow and move forward,” he said.

Present at the event were IKMa Director General Datuk Mohd Ali Mansor, SKM Deputy Executive Chairman Datuk Umar Sarim Saidin, Division Secterary at the ministry Azizul Alias, Sabah Space Liaison chairman Dr Zhamriee Ghulam Rasul and IKMa Deputy Director General Mohd Zaib Mat Yunus.

During the event, Ewon also handed over the corporate social responsibility contribution from IKMa amounting RM12,000 to six associations.

They are Madrasah Darul Hadis DarSa Sabah, Sabah Dwarfs Association, SR Islam Kota Kinabalu, Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Kota Kinabalu, IPD Penampang mosque and Kadazan Dusun Murut Muslim Semalaysia Association which received RM2,000 each.