Motorist injured after car lands in ditch near Similajau PLKN camp

SIBU (April 7): A 25-year-old motorist suffered minor injuries after he was involved in a single-vehicle accident near the Similajau PLKN Camp in Bintulu yesterday.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said in a statement that a report on the accident came in at 11.51am yesterday.

A total of eight firefighters and two Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) personnel were deployed to the scene.

“Upon arrival, the operations commander reported a self-inflicted accident involving a Proton Saga that had skidded off the road,” said the statement.

After performing a size-up, the firefighters placed a cervical collar on the victim to stabilise him before extricating him from the car.

He was later handed over to medical personnel, who transported him to the hospital for further treatment.

Bomba ended its operation at 12.25pm and firefighters returned to base.