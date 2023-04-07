MP: Those affected by freak storm can apply for aid at DAP Sibu hq on Apr 10

SIBU (April 7): Sibu MP Oscar Ling would provide financial assistance to those whose houses were damaged during the freak storm that struck here on Wednesday.

In this respect he said the amount for each household would vary, depending on the severity of the damage that the storm brought upon their properties.

“Due to the limited personal funding, the maximum amount of assistance that can be provided is RM1,000 (per house),” he said in a statement today.

“To be eligible, the affected house owners must be from the Sibu parliamentary constituency and the assistance would only be given only to the homeowners themselves.

“Each owner must be living in the unit located at the same given address affected.

“If the house is rented out to outsiders, then neither the tenant nor the owner would receive the assistance,” he added.

Ling said the owner’s registered address must match the residential address, and no assistance would be provided if the house was unoccupied or vacant.

“The financial aid is provided for residential houses only, and it excludes commercial shophouses.

“Any damage to shop signages or glass is not included under the scope of the assistance.”

The MP also said in relation to the registration for the aid, each house owner must took clear photos of the unit’s exterior and interior areas, as well as photos indicating the severity of the damage to the roof caused by the storm.

“This is to facilitate our service team in evaluating and determining the amount of assistance to be distributed.”

Ling also expressed solidarity with the affected house owners here.

Based on the Civil Defence Force (APM)’s estimate, the freak storm caused severe damage to hundreds of houses across the town area.

“Hopefully, my small token of assistance could help the victims overcome during this difficult time.”

Applications for the aid could be made at the Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sibu headquarters in Rejang Park this April 10.