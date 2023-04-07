Over 100 attend Good Friday service at Sibujaya Iban Methodist Church

SIBU (April 7): More than 100 faithful from the Sibujaya area attended a Good Friday service at Sibujaya Iban Methodist Church here today.

Youth head Guinnesson Ayai explained that Good Friday is part of Holy Week along with Palm Sunday, Holy Wednesday, Holy Thursday or Maundy Thursday, and Holy Saturday.

“Before Good Friday, Christians will celebrate Maundy Thursday, which means Christians commemorate the day on which Jesus Christ shared the Last Supper with his 12 apostles, prior to his crucifixion.

“Jesus is believed to have washed the disciples’ feet before the meal in order to demonstrate the importance of serving others.

“This day reminds us of the importance of humility, selflessness, and service to others,” he said.

He added that Easter marks the day that Jesus was resurrected from the dead.

“May we all commemorate the moment of Jesus’ sacrifice and worship Him together,” he said.