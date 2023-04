KUALA LUMPUR (April 7): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim extended greetings to Christians celebrating Good Friday and Easter on Sunday.

He also called on all Malaysians to wish their Christian friends a blessed Friday and a joyous Easter celebration.

“May the harmony enjoyed today be preserved and strengthened among the people in the country,” he said in a posting on Facebook.

Christians celebrate Good Friday today and Easter on April 9. – Bernama