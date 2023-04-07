Power supply restored for most storm-hit Rejang Park residents

SIBU (April 7): Most of the Rejang Park residents affected by Wednesday’s storm had their power supply restored by yesterday afternoon.

Azmani Juneh, 58, said electricity supply to his house was actually restored yesterday morning but he refrained from turning anything back on until today due to the wet conditions.

“The wires were wet; I did not dare to turn on the electricity yet. I waited until it is dry and now, I turned on the lights in the living room here because it has dried.

“The rest, we still do not dare to turn on,” he told reporters today.

Recalling the incident, Azmani said his family was getting ready for the breaking of the fast when he suddenly heard noises and strong wind outside but did not realise what had happened.

“All the family members were at the kitchen getting ready to break the fast. After we heard so many noises outside, we went to the living room and there was water dripping.

“We went upstairs and the roof was already gone, and it was leaking inside and everything was wet,” he said.

His wife Faridah Ibrahim, 53, remembered noticing the sky was very red and that everything happened very fast.

“I think it was five minutes before buka puasa. We only managed to eat a little bit; we lost our appetite. I saw some roofs were spinning in the air, it was really scary,” she shared.

Azmani said there is nothing else they can do now but move forward and carry out repairs.

Another resident, who only wanted to be known as Lau, said her electricity supply returned sometime yesterday afternoon.

However, her family has still not turned the electricity back on.

“We cannot turn on the electricity yet, we have to repair the ceiling first. Inside the ceiling is filled with rainwater, so there is no way we could turn on the electricity,” she explained.

She said her family stayed at a relative’s house for the night as they are still cleaning up.

Lau added she has been forced to close her business for a week.

“What to do? When this thing happened, it was upsetting and sad to see how the storm could do so much damage to the house.

“We just have to face it, clean it, repair it, and move on with life,” she said.

Fellow resident Helen Liew, 75, said power supply for her house was also restored on Thursday afternoon.

At present her family has only turned on the lights and electricity in the kitchen, which is the only dry area in the house.

“If we turn on the electricity at other areas of the house, it will cause the power to trip out, because it is still wet,” she said.

Deputy Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government Michael Tiang said Sarawak Energy Berhad has restored electricity supply to almost every area affected by the storm.

He pointed out that by 1.30pm yesterday, 60 to 70 per cent of consumers without power due to the storm had already been reconnected.

However, he said some homes could not turn the electricity on because of internal problems.

He said the 15 community leaders in his area have been tasked with collecting data from their respective zones.

“In fact, YB Joseph Chieng (Bukit Assek assemblyman) and I are going all out to collect data. We’ve distributed forms to all these affected homes and asked them to prepare photos and personal information to submit to us so we can submit this report to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

“We want to ask for the government’s assistance, so we need to know how many houses were affected. I hope we can do it in one week. I’ll try to do it before the next Cabinet meeting, which is on April 27,” he said.

Although there are no exact figures, he said hundreds of homes were affected in Nangka, Bukit Assek, and Pelawan — which was the hardest hit.