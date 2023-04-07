Premier and wife convey Good Friday, Easter wishes

KUCHING (April 7): Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and his wife Puan Sri Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tun Tuanku Bujang have conveyed their warm wishes for Good Friday and Easter to all Christians.

The greetings were shared in a post on the Premier’s official Facebook page Sarawakku yesterday, as well as in the OPS Media WhatsApp group.

“Wishing all our Christian friends a happy and blessed Good Friday and Easter.

“May your celebrations be filled with love, peace, and hope,” read the post.

In Malaysia, Good Friday is a public holiday in Sarawak and Sabah.

The solemn day commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and his death at Calvary.

It marks the end of the 40-day period of fasting called Lent, which began on Ash Wednesday, where Christians focus on repentance and remembrance.

Easter is the most important festival in the Christian calendar as it celebrates Jesus’ resurrection from the dead on the third day after his crucifixion.