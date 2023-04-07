Sagah: Nurture culture of integrity among staff

SERIAN (April 7): Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Roland Sagah hopes that integrity units in government departments and agencies as well as certified integrity officers (CeIO) will play their role in nurturing the culture of integrity among their staff.

He said this was important because civil servants were in a group at high risk of being offered bribes, especially those involved in the implementation of government policies and procurement.

He said corruption was a critical issue that had to be dealt with systematically and comprehensively because it could raise the total capital and development costs for any programmes or projects to be implemented.

“Since Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg has been charting our Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 to make Sarawak a prosperous state, it is important to maintain integrity in managing Sarawak’s resources and wealth.

“Once the foundation of integrity is there, I believe it will enhance the ease of doing business and increase the confidence of investors, and ensure Sarawak’s position as an investment destination of choice for foreign investors.

“It requires the cooperation of all levels and groups in society to maintain integrity, to achieve our mission to become the richest state in Malaysia,” he said at the launch of the Serian District Integrity roadshow at Roxy Hotel here yesterday.

The Tarat assemblyman said every civil servant had to play their respective roles in a more objective, constructive and professional manner to improve the state civil service.

He said the application of culture and noble values had to be fostered holistically. It should be started and embroidered with the actions of the leaders themselves.

“This is capable of producing the spirit of leadership with integrity, responsible and excellent citizens in all aspects of life,” he said.

Deputy Minister in the Sarawak Premier Department (Integrity and Ombudsman) Dato Dr Juanda Jaya, Deputy Minister of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Martin Ben and Bukit Semuja assemblyman John Ilus were also present at the event.