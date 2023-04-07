Saratok District to experience water supply interruption

KUCHING (April 7): The whole of Saratok District will experience a planned water supply interruption on Tuesday (April 11).

The supply interruption will be from 9pm until 5am the following day.

According to a Sarawak Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB) notice, the interruption is to enable the Pan Borneo Highway contractor to connect 600mm MSCL (mild steel cement lined) pipe at the Kaki Wong intersection and Melupa booster pump station.

Consumers in the area are advised to store sufficient water for their use during the supply interruption period.

JBALB said it will ensure water supply is restored as soon as possible to the affected areas.

It added that any inconvenience is much regretted.

For further enquiries, contact JBALB Sarawak on 082-262211 or JBALB Betong on 083-421000 during office hours.