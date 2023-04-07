Sarawak Energy: Beting Maro substation to benefit wider community

KUCHING (April 7): Sarawak Energy is prioritising electrification works in Beting Maro to benefit the wider community.

The substation site was handed over to Sarawak Energy in December 2022, while civil works on the new Beting Maro substation to provide supply to SK Kalok was completed last January.

Currently, low-tension supply cables connecting to the new substation’s switchboard are being installed, with a scheduled high-tension shutdown slated to be held in the second week of April in preparation of the commissioning of the new substation.

Business facilities such as the economic centre in Beting Maro and coconut collection centre in Kampung Spinang are now connected with electricity supply, following the completion of meter installation.

However, some facilities in the Beting Maro area are still undergoing wiring works by a third-party contractor and connection can safely be established once the wiring jobs are complete.

Sarawak Energy’s utility arm Syarikat SESCO Berhad is in contact with the contractor in finding ways to expedite these wiring works.

“We are prioritising electrification of these facilities, and our team is working with the contractor to ensure the remaining works are expedited without compromising safety. We continue to invest significantly to reinforce the supply system to ensure reliable electricity is supplied to homes and businesses,” said Sarawak Energy vice president for Distribution Ngu Piew Choo in a statement yesterday.

The Sarawak Government, through the Ministry of Utility and Telecommunication and its implementing agency, Sarawak Energy, is committed to support Sarawak’s ambition of achieving full electrification by 2025; providing 24-hour reliable and affordable power supply across Sarawak with the most competitive electricity tariffs in Malaysia and Southeast Asia.

The public can reach Sarawak Energy through its Customer Care Centre at 1300-88-3111, or through the SEB Cares mobile app for latest updates on the connection works, and to report outages to facilitate speedy and safe restoration.