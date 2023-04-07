Satok Aidilfitri Bazaar traders hope for larger crowds during weekends

KUCHING (April 7): Traders at the Satok Aidilfitri Bazaar, which opened on Wednesday, are hoping for more customers during weekends.

Muhammad Najmi Abdullah, 53, from Lundu said he is looking forward to business improving over the weekend.

“Maybe because it is a weekday, and many people do not know yet about this bazaar, but we anticipate that there will be more crowds and shoppers on the weekends.

“With the late closing hours of this bazaar until 12am, I hope that I will be able to make more sales as compared to the previous years. As long as we still have shoppers coming in even late at night, we would not want to lose chances in earning more extra money,” said Muhammad Najmi, who sells baju kurung, baju Melayu, and other clothing sourced from Kuala Lumpur.

Kamil Hassan, 50, has one booth selling artificial flowers and another selling baju kurung, abaya, baju Melayu, and sampin.

The board member of Koperasi Usahawan Bumiputera Sarawak Berhad, which is managing the bazaar, said he has received good feedback from customers.

“Last year, I only had a booth that sold biscuits and artificial flowers, but this year, we include the Hari Raya clothing for both adults and children.

“This time round, the bazaar opening period was officially from April 5 until the Hari Raya Eve, so it will be a good opportunity to earn some extra profits with the length of the opening hours as it is until 12am daily,” he said.

He pointed out that although prices for many things have gone up, the stalls try to ensure their goods remain affordable.

“Maybe the customers have less income this year as compared to last year, because last year, people could withdraw money from their EPF and they had extra to spend, but not this year.

“For Sarawak market, we cannot sell too expensive; it should be sold at reasonable prices. For example, an abaya Dubai, we sell here between RM200 and RM230 from its original price of RM250, and we are still giving discounts on top of it, and our sampin is sold at only RM139,” he said.

He urged shoppers to visit the Satok Aidilfitri Bazaar, which he said is the biggest in Sarawak.

Fellow trader Aisyah Othman, 45, said she is hopeful of more profitable trading this year.

“We hope to have a better year this year compared to the last few years. This bazaar is known to many people, and they call this a ‘legend’ bazaar,” she said about the bazaar which began in 2010.

Her stall sells headscarfs, shawls, and accessories for Muslim women.

The Satok Aidilfitri Bazaar is located at the stretch of road from Mita Cake House to Hartz Chicken at Jalan Satok.

Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) said the bazaar will run until April 21 from 10am to 12am daily.