Senator calls on Premier’s office to fast-track elevating Belaga to a division

KUCHING (April 7): The Sarawak Premier’s Office has been asked to fast-track the elevation of Belaga District to a division.

In making the call, Senator Abun Sui Anyit said with the emerging development of Nusantara in Kalimantan Indonesia, it is high time to turn Belaga township into a ‘smart modern township’ and as a heart of Sarawak or Borneo township.

“On behalf of the people of Belaga from all walks of life, I am duty bound to urge the Sarawak Premier’s Office to fast-track the elevation of Belaga District into the 13th division in the state.

“I have raised the matter in Parliament and it has been put in the Hansard of the Dewan Negara on March 30, 2023 where it serves as a public document.

“Given its advantages as a hydroelectric dam powerhouse within the (Sarawak) Corridor of Renewable Energy, Belaga deserves more development and elevation,” he said in statement today.

The Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) national council member said other strategic factors to consider for the elevation are the inclusive and conducive environment that exists now between the Sarawak government and the federal Unity Government.

On other matter, he commended Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who during his latest formal visit to China managed to stamp the highest ever investor commitment from the country of RM170 billion for Malaysia.

He called for the RM170 billion investments to be spread throughout the country, including in Sarawak.