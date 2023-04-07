Sibu storm: DAP MPs disappointed not invited to SDDMC meeting

SIBU (April 7): Sibu MP Oscar Ling and Lanang MP Alice Lau expressed their disappointment over not being invited to yesterday’s Sibu Divisional Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) meeting following the freak storm here.

They claimed that they were basically ‘kept in the dark’ over what had transpired in the meeting.

Lau, who is Deputy Dewan Rakyat Speaker, pointed out that SDDMC should have invited all elected representatives irrespective of which party they belonged to in the interest of the people.

“This is ‘rakyat’ (people) issue, not political issue. So, I think SDDMC should have invited all ‘wakil rakyat’ (elected representatives) regardless from which party in order to work together for the interest of the rakyat.

“I do hope in the future we are invited,” she said today.

Both Lau and Ling are from the Democratic Action Party (DAP).

Echoing Lau’s view, Ling said they too have something to contribute with regards to ideas and input towards assisting the people.

“I am just curious that we were not invited to the SDDMC meeting yesterday. Supposedly, they should have invited us to be part of SDDMC to discuss the way to help. But we were not invited.

“I think at the moment, they still invite only those in the GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak). Even we are part of the unity government, we are not invited.

“I am a bit disappointed because this (freak storm) is such a serious matter, never happened in Sibu before, which involved so many victims. But SDDMC did not call us to attend the meeting.

“At least, we can contribute our ideas, what is happening on the ground, what should we do… We are basically kept in the dark by not informing us to attend the meeting. So, a lot of things we do not know,” he said.

Ling revealed that there were many requests from the public, thinking that they are part of the SDDMC and that they were in the know.

“If we are not in the meeting, how are we going to know the thing? A lot of decisions, we are kept in the dark. So, we have to call in and ask. We are not in the first-hand to know those things.

“I think this is something that they should rectify. SDDMC should invite us, all the ‘wakil rakyat’. So, I hope that in future, SDDMC will call us as wakil rakyat to attend the meeting as well,” he said.

That aside, Ling noted most of the houses in his constituency have had their power restored, adding that he only received individual complaints at the moment.

Yesterday, SDDMC chairman, Wong Hee Sieng, said that the meeting was to coordinate inter-agencies involving both federal and state.

“We just want to coordinate so that we have our YB (elected representatives) here with (us), they understand (the situation). And of course, we will make a proposal to the higher level on what to do,” he said yesterday.