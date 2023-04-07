Sibu storm: Ramadan bazaar traders bemoan heavy losses

SIBU (April 7): Wednesday’s freak storm has exerted heavy losses on both the organiser and traders of Ramadan bazaar at Dataran Tun Tuanku Bujang Phase 2 here, said Abdul Taib Rosli.

The Taman Selera Harmoni Sibu Muslim Traders Association chairman estimated losses to run into several thousands of ringgit.

Compounding their woes, he lamented that the number of visitors had dropped after the incident, fearing another unpredictable weather conditions.

The bazaar managed by the association has 208 stalls altogether.

“Traders suffered relatively high losses, where apart from the canopy, their equipment and food items were also damaged.

“We, on the organiser’s side, also had to experience losses, where 37 blue canopies were damaged, while three white canopies were of total damage and more than five canopies damaged.

“Mostly damage in terms of metal structure and torn canvas,” Abdul Taib told The Borneo Post tonight.

He was asked about the losses following the heavy rain and strong winds that wreaked havoc in Sibu town Wednesday evening, leaving a trail of destruction, flooding several areas, and uprooting trees.

“After the undesired event, there was a drop in the number of visitors because they are still worried about the uncertain weather conditions.

“But I’m sure visitors will start to increase in a few days if the weather conditions allow,” he said.

Towards this end, Abdul Taib, expressed gratitude on behalf of the traders, who had been assisted by Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Sibu Youth in replacing a large number of badly damaged blue canopies.

“Their noble efforts should be praised because they tried to help traders in the Ramadan Bazaar,” he said.