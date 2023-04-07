Sibujaya’s green lung project sees community celebrating rice harvest 

SIBU (April 7): A 14-acre open land area in Sibujaya area turned into a green lung project has seen the community participants celebrating their rice harvest.

Sibu Rural District Council chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai said the effort was an initiative of Sibujaya developer Amcorp.

”This programme is very beneficial to the participants because they also get results from the rice grown on land owned by Amcorp.

”It is clear that the objective of this programme has been achieved where the participants consisting of the Sibujaya community itself and Amcorp have succeeded in greening the open land area and in addition to that the participants get results from the harvest,” he said in a speech read by councillor Teo Boon Siew for the rice harvesting event yesterday.

He said the programme would also indirectly help participants improve their income, while Amcorp ensures a beautiful and attractive green landscape.

”I hope this programme can continue this year and SRDC always supports programmes like this,” he said.

The programme was inspired by Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, who called for a green lung in Sibujaya when he was Housing Minister.