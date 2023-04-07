SMK Sacred Heart Class of 1963 reunite at special gathering

KUCHING (April 7): Twelve alumni of SMK Sacred Heart’s Class of 1963 gathered here for a special get-together yesterday.

Hosted by alumnus Datu Aloysius J Dris, who is Yayasan Perpaduan Sarawak (YPS) chief executive, at his Jalan Stadium residence here, the gathering offered the former students the opportunity to catch up after 60 years of not seeing one another.

“With those residing in Melbourne, Sydney, and Adelaide in Australia flying into Kuching and joined by their Kuching and Sibu former classmates, they met and nostalgically recalled moments shared during their school days at SMK Sacred Heart, Sibu,” said a press release today.

Dris said the gathering was not only about rekindling long-lost friendships but also strengthening the bond and spirit of fellowship among former classmates

“The special reunion brings together our close friends to continue fostering the spirit of friendship and bonding among our classmates, especially those who resides overseas,” he said.

Dris added it was indeed a heart-warming experience.

Recalling the time they spent and struggled together, he said it brought sentimental feelings after the long years of separation.

“It is also about keeping each other updated with our respective activities while sharing the memories of the good old days, way back in the early 60s,” he said.

The gathering also observed a minute of silence to remember the classmates who had passed away.